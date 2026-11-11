Custom Apparel Order Workflow: From Design to Delivery

Most custom apparel shops do not struggle because their work is bad. They struggle because every order is handled differently. One day you rush a design onto a shirt without testing it, the next day you re-hoop a cap three times, and by the weekend you are remaking items you already sold. A clear workflow fixes this. When every order follows the same path, you work faster, waste less, and deliver the same quality every time.

This guide walks through a practical workflow for a small shop that uses an embroidery machine, transfer tape, and a T-shirt press, from the first customer message to the finished package.