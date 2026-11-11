When Are Non-Surgical Treatments No Longer Enough?

There often comes a point when the face in the mirror does not quite reflect how a person feels. Skincare routines, injectables and professional treatments may have helped maintain a refreshed appearance for years, but gradually, the changes associated with ageing can become more noticeable.

This is partly because facial ageing is not limited to the development of fine lines and wrinkles. Over time, skin loses elasticity, collagen production declines, and the deeper tissues and fat compartments that support facial contours change.

It is inevitable, and you may see these changes as a loss of fullness in the cheeks, a less defined jawline, and loose skin around the lower face and neck. These changes happen gradually, which is why some people find that treatments that once delivered the results they wanted no longer seem to make the same difference.

Recognising the difference between surface-level ageing and changes in the underlying facial structure can help clarify which treatment options are worth exploring.