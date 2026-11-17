The invitation looks beautiful. Then comes the line at the bottom: "Dress code: black tie optional." Cue the wardrobe deep-dive, the late-night scrolling and the creeping worry about turning up either wildly overdressed or not dressed up enough. Whether it's a wedding, a milestone birthday, a gala or a race day, the question is always the same: what on earth should be worn?

Dressing for a big occasion doesn't have to be stressful. With a little understanding of dress codes and a few styling basics, it's easy to put together a look that feels elegant, comfortable and completely right for the moment.