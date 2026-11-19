Cryolipolysis uses controlled cooling to affect fat cells beneath the skin. During treatment, an applicator typically draws a small, pinchable fat bulge into a chamber and cools it.

The body gradually clears the affected fat cells, so any visible reduction develops over weeks rather than immediately, often becoming more apparent within two to three months.

Common treatment areas include the abdomen, flanks, and thighs, depending on the device's authorized indications. Redness, swelling, bruising, and temporary numbness can occur.

Less commonly, patients experience more serious complications. One important risk is paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH), in which the treated fat enlarges instead of shrinking. PAH does not resolve on its own and may require surgery.

Fat freezing is unsuitable for certain cold-sensitivity disorders and does not guarantee even or lasting results.