A 6am run along the river, then straight to a café catch-up, then the school pick-up, then a quick grocery shop. Somewhere in between, there's never time to change, and the neon running singlet that felt great at the 5 km mark suddenly feels a little out of place at brunch.
That's the everyday challenge athleisure solves. Done well, it blends the comfort and function of performance running gear with pieces that look polished enough for the rest of the day. The trick is knowing what to invest in, how to style it and how to keep it looking sharp.
The best athleisure wardrobes are built on a handful of pieces that perform well and look good. Running gear is a great foundation, because it's designed to be breathable, lightweight and comfortable for hours.
Running shoes in neutral tones. White, grey, black or soft earthy colours pair easily with jeans, joggers and even a casual dress
Performance leggings or tights in black or navy, ideally with a matte finish and a pocket for a phone
Running shorts with a liner, which look smart with a relaxed tee or overshirt
A lightweight running jacket or quarter-zip that layers over everything
Technical tees in solid colours, which look tidier off the track than bold prints
Quality running gear can be an investment, so it pays to shop strategically. Specialist running retailers often carry well-made shoes and apparel designed for real training, not just looks. Browsing a range like the Pace Athletic sale collection is one way to find performance footwear and apparel at a better price, especially classic colourways that never go out of style.
When checking the Pace Athletic sale collection or any running store, it's worth prioritising fit and comfort first, then picking colours that work with what's already in the wardrobe.
The secret to athleisure is contrast: pairing technical pieces with something a little more tailored or relaxed so the outfit looks intentional rather than straight-from-the-gym. As this guide to the perfect athleisure aesthetic points out, shoes and fit can make or break the whole look.
Coffee run: black running tights, an oversized knit or crewneck sweatshirt, clean neutral running shoes and a cap
Work-from-home to lunch: tapered joggers, a crisp white tee, a lightweight running jacket and a structured tote
Weekend errands: running shorts, a linen overshirt worn open over a technical tee, and sunglasses
Keep the palette tight. Two or three neutral colours look more put-together than mixed brights
Mix textures. A soft knit or denim jacket instead of another technical layer instantly softens the look
Add one polished accessory, like a leather bag, a classic watch or gold hoops
Mind the fit. Leggings shouldn't be see-through, and jackets should sit neatly on the shoulders
One smart habit is keeping separate pairs: a pair for actual running and a cleaner pair for everyday wear. Running shoes lose cushioning over time (many runners replace them every 600 to 800 km), and a scuffed, muddy pair can drag down an otherwise sharp outfit. Retiring an older but still clean pair to everyday duty is a neat way to extend its life.
Wash in cold water and skip fabric softener, which can clog technical fibres
Air-dry rather than tumble-dry to protect stretch and shape
Wash bright and dark pieces separately to avoid fading
Spot-clean shoes with a soft brush and mild soap rather than the washing machine
Sophie, a Sydney physio and keen weekend runner, used to own a cupboard full of mismatched gym gear and a separate "going out" wardrobe. She streamlined to a capsule: two pairs of neutral running shoes, black tights, a navy running jacket, three plain technical tees and a few relaxed knits. Now she goes from a morning run on the Bay Run to clinic, then dinner with friends, with only a quick layer swap. Her approach echoes the workout to weekend activewear mindset: fewer, better pieces that do double duty.
Athleisure works best when comfort and style pull in the same direction. To get started, it's worth pulling out every piece of running gear, keeping only the neutral, well-fitting items, and noting the gaps. A good next buy is usually a clean pair of everyday runners or a versatile running jacket. Build from there, and the 6am run can flow straight into the rest of the day.
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