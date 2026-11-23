A 6am run along the river, then straight to a café catch-up, then the school pick-up, then a quick grocery shop. Somewhere in between, there's never time to change, and the neon running singlet that felt great at the 5 km mark suddenly feels a little out of place at brunch.

That's the everyday challenge athleisure solves. Done well, it blends the comfort and function of performance running gear with pieces that look polished enough for the rest of the day. The trick is knowing what to invest in, how to style it and how to keep it looking sharp.