The former Punky Brewster star had her reduction as a teenager in the early 1990s. She has talked about it many times since, and she covers it in her 2021 documentary, Kid 90.

Frye was diagnosed with gigantomastia, a rare condition that causes very large breast growth. By 15, she had a 38DD chest on a five-foot-one frame. She told People that her shoulders had indentations and that she had back problems. She also described how self-conscious she felt. Even a hug, she said, was hard.

Frye had surgery just before her 16th birthday. Years later, she said sharing Kid 90 with her own teenage daughters opened up an honest dialogue with them.

Stories like Winter's and Frye's helped many women see breast reduction surgery as a health decision, not a vanity project. They also show that results depend on the person. "A celebrity's result is a starting point for a conversation, not a template," says the team at the New Orleans Breast Reduction Center. "Your frame, your skin and your goals decide what size makes sense for you."