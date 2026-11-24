For years, breast reduction was a procedure people kept quiet about. That has changed, and celebrities have played a big part in it. Actresses, athletes and talk show hosts have spoken on the record about why they chose surgery, how it went and how they feel now.
Every name below has talked about her reduction publicly, in her own words, through interviews, her own show, a podcast or a book. Their stories cover a wide range of ages and reasons, and together they paint an honest picture of what this surgery can mean.
The Modern Family star was one of the first young celebrities to speak openly about a reduction. She was 17 when she shared her story with Glamour in 2015.
Winter told the magazine she developed very quickly and was a size F by age 15. She described serious back pain and said she could not stand up straight for long periods. The attention was just as hard. She said red carpet coverage kept focusing on her chest instead of her work on the show.
Winter had surgery in the summer of 2015 and went down to a D cup. Afterward, she said it was amazing to "finally feel right." She has since posted photos that show her scars and said she has no interest in hiding them.
The former Punky Brewster star had her reduction as a teenager in the early 1990s. She has talked about it many times since, and she covers it in her 2021 documentary, Kid 90.
Frye was diagnosed with gigantomastia, a rare condition that causes very large breast growth. By 15, she had a 38DD chest on a five-foot-one frame. She told People that her shoulders had indentations and that she had back problems. She also described how self-conscious she felt. Even a hug, she said, was hard.
Frye had surgery just before her 16th birthday. Years later, she said sharing Kid 90 with her own teenage daughters opened up an honest dialogue with them.
Stories like Winter's and Frye's helped many women see breast reduction surgery as a health decision, not a vanity project. They also show that results depend on the person. "A celebrity's result is a starting point for a conversation, not a template," says the team at the New Orleans Breast Reduction Center. "Your frame, your skin and your goals decide what size makes sense for you."
The rapper, actress and talk show host had a reduction in 2003, around the time of her success in Chicago. She was clear from the start about her reasons.
Latifah told USA Today that she had the surgery to deal with back pain. She stressed that it was not about confidence or image. In the same interview, she made it clear she was still happy with her curvy figure. She called herself "still a big, pretty girl."
Her story stood out at the time. Many people assumed plastic surgery meant chasing a certain look. Latifah framed her reduction as a practical fix for pain, which helped change how the public talked about the procedure.
Former world number one tennis player Simona Halep had a reduction as a junior player. She has explained her choice in several interviews over the years.
At 17, Halep announced she would have surgery. She said her breasts made her uncomfortable when she played. The surgery took her from a 34DD to a 34C. Her later interviews explained that the weight had affected how quickly she could react on court. Halep also told reporters she did not like her large chest in everyday life, not just in tennis.
In a Sports Illustrated interview, Halep called the surgery a sacrifice for her sport. Even so, she has said she never regretted it. Her career took off in the years that followed, and she won Wimbledon in 2019.
The Vanderpump Rules star had a breast reduction and lift in November 2015. She shared the news on her podcast shortly after surgery.
Schroeder said the main reasons were size and back pain. She also said her sports bra had made her bleed during a workout. The surgery took her from a DDD to a D.
She has been unusually open about her scars. At a 2017 photo shoot, she asked that her scars not be edited out of the pictures, and she shared the images on Instagram. She later wrote about the procedure in her book, Next Level Basic, where she said she has no regrets about it.
The comedian and talk show host announced her reduction on the Season 2 premiere of her show, Sherri, in September 2023. She had surgery that July and kept it quiet until the show returned.
Shepherd said she had been a 42DD and that the weight had become painful. She called the procedure "not a vanity thing" and said she needed it for her health. She also admitted she was attached to her old figure. Shepherd joked that her breasts had been with her through thick and thin.
Her story also shed light on a common frustration. Shepherd said her insurance denied coverage, so she paid for the surgery herself. After recovery, she said she was pain free, could sit up straight and felt lighter.
This model and entrepreneur took her followers along for the whole process, from the decision itself to recovery. In July 2017, she posted on Instagram that she was thinking about a reduction and asked fans for advice.
Her post said her breasts were "stupid heavy" and that her back hurt. She also said she could not wear cute tops without a "grandma bra." Like many women, she admitted she was nervous about the scars.
Rose had surgery in January 2018 and went from a 36H to a 36DDD. A few months later, she told People the pain had peaked during her 2016 run on Dancing with the Stars, when the weight made it hard to move quickly. She also shared a worry many patients have. Rose feared she would not feel sexy anymore. In the end, she said the relief was worth it.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star did not plan to go public with her reduction. Andy Cohen let it slip on Watch What Happens Live in June 2022.
Richards took it in stride and confirmed she had the surgery about three weeks earlier. She said she had been a double D, had never had implants and wanted to stop wearing a bra for good. Later, she said the reduction took her down to a C cup.
In a later interview with Us Weekly, Richards said she could not work out for eight weeks after surgery. Her comments are a useful reminder that even a quick-sounding procedure comes with real downtime.
Not every celebrity story is simple, and Raven-Symoné's is a good example. She has spoken about her experience on her podcast, Tea Time with Raven & Miranda.
The former That's So Raven star said she had the first of two breast reductions at 15. She explained that adults around her suggested it at the time, and that someone told her she needed it to get a show. Today, she says she wishes she had waited until after puberty and had been strong enough to say no.
Her account is an important counterpoint. It shows why timing matters for teens and why the choice should belong to the patient, not to the people around her.
These women come from very different worlds, from Hollywood sets to center court. A few clear themes still run through their stories.
Pain: Back, neck and shoulder pain came up again and again as the main reason for surgery.
Attention: Several of them described unwanted comments that followed them from a young age.
Activity: Large breasts got in the way of sports, workouts and simply moving comfortably.
Scars: Winter and Schroeder chose to show their scars rather than hide them.
Downtime: Richards and Rose were honest about the weeks of recovery that followed surgery.
Timing: Raven-Symoné's experience is a reminder that surgery during puberty can lead to second thoughts.
Most of these women describe their reduction as one of the best choices they made. Their stories also show that the decision works best when it is made for the right reasons and at the right time. It should also be made by the person having the surgery.
Celebrity stories can be inspiring, but they are not a road map. A few points are worth keeping in mind.
Cup sizes in headlines are rough guides. Bra sizing varies a lot between brands, so a "C" for one person may look very different on another. Recovery also takes longer than a magazine story suggests. Some swelling may last for months, and scars keep fading for a year or more.
Age is worth a closer look as well. Winter, Frye, Halep and Raven-Symoné all had surgery as teenagers, and their experiences differ. Winter and Halep describe clear benefits. Raven-Symoné wishes she had waited. Doctors usually want breast growth to be stable before they operate on a teen, and the patient's own wishes should drive the choice. For older women like Shepherd and Richards, the focus is often on years of built-up pain and the chance to move more freely.
Cost is another reality check. Shepherd's insurance denial is common, and coverage rules vary widely by plan. Anyone exploring a reduction should ask their insurer early about what documentation it needs.
Ask about recovery time too, and plan around it. Several of these women stepped away from work, workouts or the spotlight for weeks while they healed.
Finally, the right result is personal. The best outcome is not a celebrity's size. It is the size and shape that relieve your symptoms and fit your body.
Each of these women took a private medical decision and talked about it in public. That openness has helped many people feel less embarrassed about a problem that affects daily life.
Their stories cover relief, humor, honesty about scars and, in at least one case, regret about timing. Some were teenagers and some were in their fifties. One faced an insurance denial, while others kept the news private until they were ready. A few shared every step on social media as it happened. That range is part of what makes these accounts useful, and anyone weighing the surgery can learn something from each of them. Taken together, they give anyone curious about a reduction a fuller, more realistic view of what the experience can look like.
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