You can usually tell when someone has veneers. The teeth are a little too white, a little too uniform, a little too big for the face. It is a look that has become so common that many people assume it is simply what veneers look like.
It isn’t. The best cosmetic dentistry is the kind nobody notices. People tell you that you look rested, or happy, or younger, and they cannot quite say why.
I know this from both sides of the chair. I have 24 porcelain veneers of my own, and I teach cosmetic dentistry at NYU. Here is what separates a smile that looks natural from one that looks “done.”
Look closely at a natural smile and you will see small variations everywhere. The two front teeth are slightly longer than their neighbors. The edges are a little translucent, almost bluish, where light passes through. Color shifts from warmer near the gums to brighter toward the tips. The surface has fine texture that catches light.
Veneers that ignore all of this end up looking like a single white strip. Veneers that copy it look alive. That difference is mostly in the hands of the ceramist who builds each one in layers, and in how clearly the dentist communicates what your smile needs.
A smile should fit the person wearing it. The length of the front teeth is planned from how much shows when your lips are relaxed and when you speak. The width follows the corners of your smile. The line of the biting edges usually follows the curve of the lower lip. The gum line matters as much as the teeth.
When I had my own smile redesigned, this was what changed everything. My earlier bonding had improved a few individual teeth. The veneers were designed as a whole, around my face, and the result finally looked like it belonged to me.
The fastest way to make veneers look artificial is to choose a shade that is brighter than anything nature makes. A very white, very opaque shade can look striking in a photo and strange across a dinner table.
A good shade is chosen with your skin tone, the whites of your eyes and your lifestyle in mind. For many people, the most flattering result is the brightest shade that still reads as their own teeth.
Porcelain veneers are a permanent decision, because a thin layer of enamel is usually removed to make room for them. That is why the preview matters so much.
A careful cosmetic dentist can create a temporary mock-up of the planned design in your mouth before any tooth is prepared. You can smile, talk, take photos and live with it for a moment. Then the final porcelain is tried in before it is bonded, so you approve the color and shape in natural light.
Not every smile needs a full set of veneers. Sometimes a few well-placed veneers, some bonding, whitening or a short course of clear aligners will create a more natural result with less change to your teeth. Healthy gums and the absence of decay come first, before any cosmetic work.
The goal is not the most dramatic change possible. It is the right change for your face.
Well-made porcelain is durable and resists staining far better than composite bonding. In one long-term study, about 96% of porcelain veneers were still in place after 10 years and 91% after 20 [1]. Regular cleanings and a night guard for people who grind help them stay that way.
The most rewarding compliment a cosmetic dentist can hear is that nobody can tell. If you are considering a smile makeover in New York, look for a dentist who talks about your face before your teeth, shows you the design before anything is permanent, and favors natural over perfect. You can see how we approach custom porcelain veneers at my practice in Greenwich Village.
Dr. Alex Shalman, DDS, is a fifth-generation dentist and an adjunct clinical instructor in cosmetic dentistry at NYU College of Dentistry. He earned his DDS with honors in aesthetic dentistry from NYU and completed NYU’s postgraduate programs in dental implants and full mouth rehabilitation. He practices cosmetic, implant and family dentistry at Shalman Dentistry in Manhattan.
Layton DM, Walton TR. The up to 21-year clinical outcome and survival of feldspathic porcelain veneers: accounting for clustering. Int J Prosthodont. 2012;25(6):604-612.
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