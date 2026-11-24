You can usually tell when someone has veneers. The teeth are a little too white, a little too uniform, a little too big for the face. It is a look that has become so common that many people assume it is simply what veneers look like.

It isn’t. The best cosmetic dentistry is the kind nobody notices. People tell you that you look rested, or happy, or younger, and they cannot quite say why.

I know this from both sides of the chair. I have 24 porcelain veneers of my own, and I teach cosmetic dentistry at NYU. Here is what separates a smile that looks natural from one that looks “done.”