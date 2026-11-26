Photos can help you shortlist a design. The Knot’s 2024 Jewelry & Engagement Study found that 79% of ring recipients who researched rings in advance used Pinterest or other social media for inspiration. A saved image is a good way to show what caught your eye. The seller can tell you whether the ring pictured is the one available to order.

The clearest question is ‘Will my ring have the exact center stone shown here?’ If the photo is an example, ask whether the seller can show you the stone selected for your order before setting it. Some sellers may be able to share a few available stones. Others may select one on your behalf. Knowing which applies matters if you’d be disappointed by a different pattern.

If the seller takes requests, describe what you can see in your reference image. ‘Mostly translucent, with green concentrated near one edge’ is easier to act on than ‘something with a forest look’. A short video in indirect daylight can also help you see the pattern from several angles. Phone and computer screens can render color differently, so use the video mainly to judge where the markings fall and how much of the stone they cover.