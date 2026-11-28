Face shape is a good place to begin when you're comparing various styles of frames. Rectangular or square frames tend to look great with round faces as the edges create a contrast. Oval faces look great with geometrical shapes, cat-eye, and softly rectangular shapes. Round or oval shapes work well for square faces to help tone down the square shape of the face.

Round frames or curves work well with heart-shaped faces. Diamond-shaped faces can wear cat-eye frames, and aviator-style sunglasses can balance triangular-shaped faces. These suggestions are guidelines only and not rules. Matching a particular shape perfectly is not as important as your facial features, preferred proportions, and your taste.