8 Tech Items to Include in Your Packing List

If you plan on watching content and working while you travel, a powerful laptop is a must-have for your travel packing list. There are numerous options in the macOS, Windows, and Linux camps, but many people recommend the Apple M3 lineup released in 2023.

Although some say you should not upgrade if you have the M1, we say you should if you are moving from a Windows machine or an older Apple device.

The Apple MacBook Pro is the most powerful laptop Apple has ever released, with its in-house M3 chip standing far above comparable chips from Intel and AMD. This powerful chip means you can enjoy all your media and work while you travel. You can edit your video and audio files on the go and not be worried about the laptop throttling like you would in the past.

This laptop is also equipped to handle simple tasks like editing work documents and other things you might do while away from home. The MacBook Pro is capable of handling everything you might want it to even if you can offload some of the things you might want to do to the cloud like PDF to word conversions. The tool here is free to help you do that, and the MacBook Pro can handle more demanding tools you might want to use on your browser, like Figma.

The laptop also comes with a bright and colourful screen, a comfortable keyboard, secure sign-on using Apple ID, all the connectivity you would need while travelling and a ton of features you will love.

It also has excellent battery life and is less prone to stutters and slowing down like its predecessors. However, it can slow down under extreme conditions, but you would have to be pushing it hard not to do so.