Last Minute Holiday Gift Picks That Impress
In the hustle and bustle of the holiday rush, you might still be looking for that oh-so-perfect gift for friends, colleagues and loved ones. To help stem the stress while inspiring and simplifying your last-minute gift-giving, we’ve curated a collection of eleventh-hour gift picks—from tech gadgets and F&B to pets, décor and self-care—that duly impress.
Power Riser Electric Standing Desk Converter by VersaDeck
VersaDeck
Is there someone in your life who is looking for an easy way to improve their health in 2024? Help them sit less in their everyday work life with the Power Riser Electric Standing Desk Converter by VersaDeck. This versatile device transforms any home or office desk by simply resting atop the surface—elevating the space into a productive working environment for better focus, fitness and a healthier lifestyle. VersaDeck’s patented Scissor X-Shape Lifting Technology features unlimited stopping points, which allows the desk to stop and adjust its height at the perfect level quickly and effortlessly with the touch of a finger. Users can rest easy knowing the Power Riser is capable of holding up to 44 pounds, while also being ideal for supporting dual monitors or a monitor and a laptop. Plus, the surface slot is a smart space saver—allowing owners to safely stand a smartphone, 11.5-inch iPad and tablet for easy access while working. With more than 20 years of sustainable manufacturer experience, VersaDesk is a GSA-certified company that is committed to providing customers with high-quality equipment needed to create the most effective work environment possible. All products come with a lifetime warranty and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee for peace of mind.
Capillus’ Laser Caps for Hair Growth
For those on your gift list concerned about hair loss, give them the gift of a non-invasive and effective treatment with the Capillus Laser Cap. This red light therapy product discretely harnesses the innovative power of near-infrared light wavelengths to restore hair growth for thicker, fuller locks—painlessly and conveniently serving as a viable alternative to traditional options. In fact, Capillus’ Laser Caps are FDA-cleared for treating androgenetic alopecia, and, unlike LEDs, use laser-only technology to penetrate down to the hair follicle. The caps’ low-level laser therapy (LLLT) is shown to increase cell metabolism for thicker hair, while its baseball-cap appearance allows users to discreetly receive their six-minute treatments that are auto-programmed to shut off at the end of each treatment session. The brand offers Laser Caps with multiple strengths depending on the wearer’s needs and hair goals. Capillus notes that it can take up to six months for patients to start seeing results, but this is not a guaranteed timeline and varies based on the individual. Founded in 2012, the company was born out of a shared vision to help people regain their confidence and sense of self by addressing hair loss concerns. And, recognizing the limitations of traditional hair restoration methods, Capillus’ team of experts embarked on a journey to develop a breakthrough solution—without the need for surgery, pills or costly treatments.
Edifier Wireless WH950NB Headphones
For those sound purists in your life, Edifier’s WH950NB Wireless Headphonesprovide the old-school, over-the-ear look of traditional headphones—with all the technology of the future. Certified to “Hi-Resolution Audio Wireless” standards with LDAC, this model has been expertly tuned by Edifier’s world-class audio team to deliver professional, studio-grade sound for all the wearer’s listening needs. The WH950NB headphones provide the user with exceptional levels of EQ control using the Edifier Connect App, while also being equipped with intelligent active noise cancellation algorithms that remove surrounding noise, easily interchanging between ambient sound or wind reduction to meet their specific needs. The four built-in microphones ensure crystal-clear voice calls—a real bonus when making calling in a busy environment. Other impressive specs include a 40-millimeter composite titanium film driver that delivers exceptional sound and the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology. Even more, the fast-charging time of just 10 minutes offers up to seven hours of charge, while a full battery of 1.5 hours giving up to 55 hours of audio. Stylishly designed with a brushed, stainless-steel headband and durable protein leather, the WH950NB are durable, yet hard-wearing and its memory foam-pad ear pads help ensure a crisp, clear and pleasurable listening experience.
Edifier Hi-Res Audio Wireless W320TN Earbuds
Enhance the listening experience of that special someone in your life this December with wireless earbuds that bring sound to a new level. The Edifier W320TN Hi-Res Audio Wireless Earbuds feature an advanced AI Multimodal Adaptive System that employs a combination of sound algorithms to provide users with excellent noise cancellation, superior sound quality and clear calling capabilities—all while being customizable via the Edifier Connect App. Air leakage has been identified as an impacting factor of sound quality for users, so parameters were set through careful testing to balance perception of the real world with the desired immersive environment. Equipped with LDAC audio encoding and decoding, and transmitting three times the music details to avoid sound loss during transmission, the Hi-Res Wireless certification possessed by the W320TN decodes and restores audio accurately—presenting subtle changes in sound quality with clarity. Crystal-clear voice calls are experienced with advanced technology featuring 3 + 3 microphones and AI Adaptive Environmental Noise Cancellation, ensuring users are heard loud and clear with confidence and clarity in any environment. The quick-charge capacity of the W320TN gives users an hour of use, with full charge reaching 3.5 hours for the earbuds and 14 hours with the charging case. Plus, the open fit design allows the earbuds to ergonomically fit into the ear without causing pressure, and the built in infra-red wearing detection sensor intelligently knows the wearing status—keeping ANC on and playing music when put into the ear, while pausing when taken out. The W320TN can be connected to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously for fast switching.
Leo’s Loo Too Self-Cleaning Litter Box by Casa Leo
Looking for the fastest way onto your favorite cat lover’s nice list this year? Casa Leo has you covered with its Leo’s Loo Too Self-Cleaning Litter Box. Every detail of the newest iteration of the company’s flagship product, Leo’s Loo has been thoughtfully considered to enhance the life of the owner and their fur baby. Some advanced features include a carbon filter and industry-leading UV technology that kills up to 99.9 percent of bacteria and eliminates odor, automatic sifting after each kitty visit, triple-layer safety protection, a large drawer system and a modern, sleek design. In fact, the device’s state-of-the-art radar system stops all moving parts and forms a protective wall around the cat once detected inside the box. Still not impressed? The Leo’s Loo Too connects to Google Home and Alexa voice control, so owners can remotely monitor and control the litter box from anywhere with an internet connection. The device’s inner drum is fully removable for easy cleaning and litter changing, and with Leo’s companion app, owners can view activity reports of their cat’s daily usage. Named in honor of the company CEO’s oversized kitty, Leo, Casa Leo is a California-based technology company dedicated to elevating the lives of pets and their humans through innovative smart products.
Floral Pet Portrait Art from Jordan Owashi
Still not sure what to gift the pet lover in your life this season? Floral Pet Portraits by Jordan Owashi are unique portraits meticulously crafted to order featuring real dried, pressed flowers. Diverging from conventional pet portraits, these pieces embody the exquisite oshibana style—an ancient Japanese art form that employs pressed flowers and botanical elements to recreate images. Southern California-based artist, Jordan Owashi, infuses her creativity into each piece, and begins the process by capturing the essence of each beloved pet from the provided photograph, meticulously sketching the subject’s silhouette. She then brings it to life using an array of carefully selected flowers and natural elements based on your preferences. Though dogs and cats are the most commonly requested portraits, Owashi creates floral pet portraits for a variety of animals, including bunnies, reptiles, birds and more. Even more, these one-of-a-kind portraits not only make for an extraordinary gift for the pet enthusiasts in your life, but also serve as vibrant additions to any living space. Their abstract nature allows them to seamlessly integrate with other works of art on your walls—setting them apart from conventional pet portraits or caricatures. Plus, these portraits are a wonderful way to memorialize beloved fur babies, capturing their spirit in a beautiful, artistic way that can brighten up any room.
WhistlePig 10 Limited Edition PiggyBank Rye from WhistlePig Whiskey
Help your whiskey-loving friend or family member get into the holiday spirits this year with the iconic WhiskeyPig 10 Limited Edition PiggyBank Rye by WhistlePig Whiskey. Trotting to the tune of 110-proof and proudly pouring from the rear of the hog-shaped decanter, this whiskey is aged for a decade—adding layers of complexity with each year. This year’s launch marks the final release of the amber pig, with collectible variations to follow in future years. Drinkers can expect this edition of WhistlePig 10’s expression to deliver a unique experience of the brand’s original Rye that highlights bright and vibrant notes of mint and dill, with light truffle notes on the palette. The whiskey’s classic long and spicy finish coupled with the rich oak tannin rounds out the overall sipping experience. Touted as WhistlePig’s favorite pour for a holiday toast, WhistlePig 10 Limited Edition PiggyBank is available online for the first time, and can be found in a variety of premium liquor stores across the nation. It’s the prize pig of the festive feast—and sure to hog the show on a home bar or holiday mantle.
Arbequina Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Durant Olive Mill
What better way to help the foodie in your life celebrate the holiday season than with high quality olive oil? The Arbequina Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Durant Olive Mill fits the bill. This single Spanish varietal extra virgin olive oil was milled and bottled at the company estate in Dayton, Oregon, and is the most commonly used varietal in olive oil production. Aromas of freshly cut grass, sweet pea and clove complement a luxurious buttery feel with flavors of raw almond, chamomile and white pepper. This multi-use product can liven up sweet or savory dishes, or can be drizzled with a pinch of salt over ripe avocado, seared scallops, raw fennel or even vanilla ice cream. Durant Olive Mill is the premier purveyor of Oregon-milled extra virgin olive oil and home to the only Olioteca in the Pacific Northwest. Founded in 2008, Durant Olive Mill is home to 17 acres of olive trees and a state-of-the-art Italian mill. Olive harvest and milling take place each fall with a blend of olives from its own grove and those carefully-sourced by outstanding growers in Northern California. In 2023, Durant Olive Mill won three golds and one silver in the New York International Olive Oil Competition. Durant has won awards for this competition, which is considered to be the largest and most prestigious olive oil competition in the world, for eight consecutive years.
ELEVAI’s Enfinity Serum
New year, new skincare routine! Boost someone’s regimen with ELEVAI’s Enfinity Serum, which rejuvenates the skin by combining ELEVAI’s Exosomes, nano-encapsulated stem cell growth factors, and premium ingredients for maximum benefits. Enfinity is enriched with hyaluronic acid to boost hydration, powerful peptides that promote skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines and hyperpigmentation, as well as a proprietary blend of four highly bioavailable types of vitamin C that penetrate deep into the skin and neutralize damaging free radicals. ELEVAI recommends users apply the serum twice a day to the face, neck and décolletage to achieve healthier, balanced skin and witness noticeable results. If you or your loved one have lasers, microneedling or injection treatments booked, now is the time to incorporate ELEVAI’s Enfinity into your skincare routine, as it’s also designed to prepare the skin for aesthetic treatments and facilitate a smoother, accelerated recovery process. ELEVAI Skincare products were developed under a proprietary “source-to-skin” technology platform called PREx, Precision Regenerative Exosome Technology, and is based on more than 15 years of research and development by stem cell expert and biochemical engineer, Dr. Jordan Plews. This research is centered around the ability to mimic the skin’s natural repair process to provide a new, innovative approach to treating aging skin—with its technology platform ensuring the safety, quality and efficacy of all ELEVAI Skincare products.
Some or all of the accommodations(s), experience(s), item(s) and/or service(s) detailed above may have been provided at no cost or sponsored to accommodate if this is review editorial, but all opinions expressed are entirely those of Merilee Kern and have not been influenced in any way.