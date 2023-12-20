Last Minute Holiday Gift Picks That Impress

Edifier

Enhance the listening experience of that special someone in your life this December with wireless earbuds that bring sound to a new level. The Edifier W320TN Hi-Res Audio Wireless Earbuds feature an advanced AI Multimodal Adaptive System that employs a combination of sound algorithms to provide users with excellent noise cancellation, superior sound quality and clear calling capabilities—all while being customizable via the Edifier Connect App. Air leakage has been identified as an impacting factor of sound quality for users, so parameters were set through careful testing to balance perception of the real world with the desired immersive environment. Equipped with LDAC audio encoding and decoding, and transmitting three times the music details to avoid sound loss during transmission, the Hi-Res Wireless certification possessed by the W320TN decodes and restores audio accurately—presenting subtle changes in sound quality with clarity. Crystal-clear voice calls are experienced with advanced technology featuring 3 + 3 microphones and AI Adaptive Environmental Noise Cancellation, ensuring users are heard loud and clear with confidence and clarity in any environment. The quick-charge capacity of the W320TN gives users an hour of use, with full charge reaching 3.5 hours for the earbuds and 14 hours with the charging case. Plus, the open fit design allows the earbuds to ergonomically fit into the ear without causing pressure, and the built in infra-red wearing detection sensor intelligently knows the wearing status—keeping ANC on and playing music when put into the ear, while pausing when taken out. The W320TN can be connected to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously for fast switching.