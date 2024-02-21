BetterAI Revolutionizing the Wine Industry with Groundbreaking 'VinoVoss' AI Sommelier

Of course, users can browse by varietals like popular, classic, and emerging grapes, and popular styles like fruity or bold. A “Regions” category is also handy for those who prefer geographic appellation-based sorting or even niche trends like volcanic, coastal, and high altitude. The real fun is asking VinoVoss human, conversation-style questions or providing prompts, like:

“What is the best wine from Chile?”;

“I’m looking for a red wine that’s good with steak”;

“I’m craving a bold, full-bodied red wine”; or

“What Bordeaux do celebrities like that goes with pork?”

The learning and personalization aspect is profoundly impactful. For example, an adventurous VinoVoss user can select the “Surprise Me!” mood in the app, and the AI virtual sommelier recommends a lesser-known, yet highly-rated Pinot Noir, matching the user’s previously-tracked taste profile that has led to a new favorite discovery. For date night, a user inputs “Romantic Dinner” as the search query, and the AI recommends a selection of wines that complement their planned meal, enhancing the overall dining experience.

Not just a solution for consumers, there are numerous B2B applications that benefit business owners as well. For example, a wine retailer integrates VinoVoss into its online store and customers appreciate the customized AI-driven recommendations. In one case, this led to higher satisfaction and repeat purchases, resulting in a huge 30% revenue boost. In another case, a corporate event planner uses VinoVoss to select wines for a large company gala. The AI’s ability to cater to multiple palettes and meal pairings ensures a well-received selection across the board, simplifying the planner’s task and elevating the event’s success.

“VinoVoss is a highly specialized and advanced search engine founded on the mission of making it quick and easy for shoppers to best discover, explore and enjoy wines of the world that are perfectly suited to their specific tastes and preferences,” noted BetterAI CTO and Co-Founder Arsalan Vossough. “It’s a powerful and streamlined tool helping users build knowledge and shop, sip, and savor with more confidence than ever before.