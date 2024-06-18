Robots Are Already Replacing Us: 'Blarvex 840' aka Jimmy Fallon (2013)

I bought the first issue of Wired Magazine and every subsequent issue for at least three years. I read the inaugural article in March 1993 while riding the L-Train from home to work and back.

A piece I had barely remembered was penned by comedian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon, who wrote "Robots Are Already Replacing Us", he painted a whimsical picture of a future where robots replace jobs, leaving us with ample leisure time.

I have a nearly life-long interest in robots, so it was interesting and amusing to me.

Fast-forward to today, and it's fascinating to see that some of Jimmy Fallon's comedic prognostications have been realized or may become reality sooner rather than later.