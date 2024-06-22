Earthy Tech Elevates Charitable Impact on a Global Scale with Humanitarian Efforts on New Tech Platform

With Earthy, every problem is solvable​ and no obstacle is too high. People​ independent of outside circumstances can create the change they want to see, empowered by the entire global community ready to support them.

Earthy is not just about financial giving. The platform also fosters a vibrant community, enabling users to raise awareness, hire talent, and build networks for their impact projects. It serves as a global hub for all non-profits and impact initiatives, changing the way social platforms can be used for positive real-world impact and connections.

With Earthy, you no longer must depend on others to ensure that projects are executed properly, and funds are utilized effectively. This creates a global "pay it forward" system where individuals worldwide, regardless of their knowledge or trust in a person or project, can ensure that objectives are met efficiently and without friction. Earthy has already developed the layer one blockchain and application, currently undergoing private beta testing. The team plans a full public rollout of the testnet and public beta by August of this year, with the production application and publicly tradable blockchain network to be released by the end of the year.