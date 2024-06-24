AI Rat 2.0: Virtual AI Rat Will Transform Robot Agility with Neuroscience

At Harvard University, researchers have crafted a 'virtual rodent'-an AI-driven model that mimics the agility and behaviors of a real rat using a sophisticated physics simulator.

By training this virtual rat with deep reinforcement learning, it can replicate the complex movements and behaviors of actual rodents.

Scientists then compare the neural activity of real rats with that of the AI-driven virtual rat to uncover the mysteries of how neural circuits guide intricate behaviors.

In response to the research, Decypyt author Jose Lanz suggested "A Virtual Rat With an AI Brain Could Mean Better Robots".