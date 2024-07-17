When Will AI Surpass Human Intelligence? AI Insights from Ray Kurzweil

From Turing to Dartmouth

Artificial intelligence began in 1950 with Alan Turing's seminal paper "Computing Machinery and Intelligence," where he introduced the Turing Test to evaluate machine intelligence.

In 1956, the Dartmouth Conference officially coined the term "artificial intelligence," marking the start of AI as a formal field of study. Early AI systems were rule-based and limited in scope.

From Rule-Based Systems to Deep Learning

It wasn't until the advent of machine learning in the 1980s and 1990s that AI began to show its true potential. Key milestones such as the development of neural networks and the breakthrough of deep learning have significantly advanced the field.

Kurzweil discusses these pivotal developments, emphasizing their role in AI's rapid evolution and will AI surpass human intelligence.