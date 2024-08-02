AI Wins Gold in Paris 2024: The Impact of AI on the Olympics - "Hello Oli"

NBC Universal Introduces "OLI" -- AI-Powered Chat to Help Viewers Seamlessly Find What They Want to Watch Throughout Olympic Games Paris 2024

Stated, across NBCU’s Websites, OLI Conversationally Answers Users’ Questions to Enable Friction-Free Discovery of Paris Olympics Programming Including Real-Time Schedules for Events, Teams, Athletes, and Countries

Users navigating NBCU’s websites in the United States, including NBCOlympics.com. NBCSports.com, NBC.com, usanetwork.com, and today.com, can ask questions to OLI to seamlessly find up-to-date information on Paris Olympics programming.

Utilizing natural language chat, OLI can tell users when and where they can watch live Olympic events across NBCU’s broadcast and cable channels and streaming service Peacock, as well as how to find coverage of specific athletes, teams, and countries.

For example, if a viewer wants to know when basketball is on, OLI might say, “You’re in luck! The U.S. women’s basketball team plays Japan today at 3 p.m. ET live on USA Network and Peacock.”

Additionally, OLI can synthesize personalized best viewing options for users depending on the time of day, time zone, and event schedule.