AI Wins Gold in Paris 2024: The Impact of AI on the Olympics - "Hello Oli"

The Olympics are more than just a showcase of the world’s greatest athletes - they are a global spectacle that unites millions of fans across the globe.
The fan experience is paramount, with spectators eager to be as close to the action as possible, whether they're in the stadium or watching from home. As technology evolves, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is playing a pivotal role in transforming how we experience this iconic event.
NBC Universal Introduces "OLI" -- AI-Powered Chat to Help Viewers Seamlessly Find What They Want to Watch Throughout Olympic Games Paris 2024
Stated, across NBCU’s Websites, OLI Conversationally Answers Users’ Questions to Enable Friction-Free Discovery of Paris Olympics Programming Including Real-Time Schedules for Events, Teams, Athletes, and Countries
Users navigating NBCU’s websites in the United States, including NBCOlympics.com. NBCSports.com, NBC.com, usanetwork.com, and today.com, can ask questions to OLI to seamlessly find up-to-date information on Paris Olympics programming.
Utilizing natural language chat, OLI can tell users when and where they can watch live Olympic events across NBCU’s broadcast and cable channels and streaming service Peacock, as well as how to find coverage of specific athletes, teams, and countries.
For example, if a viewer wants to know when basketball is on, OLI might say, “You’re in luck! The U.S. women’s basketball team plays Japan today at 3 p.m. ET live on USA Network and Peacock.”
Additionally, OLI can synthesize personalized best viewing options for users depending on the time of day, time zone, and event schedule.
The Paris Olympics are appointment viewing this summer, and ensuring viewers in the United States can quickly and easily find the sports, athletes, and countries they want to watch at any given moment is essential to our coverage. With literally dozens of Olympic events happening simultaneously and thousands of hours of programming, we are leveraging innovative technologies to solve for a true consumer need. OLI is implemented across our web platforms to simplify the viewer experience and allow fans to seamlessly access the events they love.
Jenny Storms, Chief Marketing Officer, Entertainment and Sports, NBC Universal
The Olympic AI Agenda is the third in a trilogy of strategy documents launched under Thomas Bach’s presidency, and presents the envisioned impact that artificial intelligence can deliver for sport. It will also set out how the IOC, as the leader of the Olympic Movement, intends to lead on the global implementation of AI within sport.
This follows the groundbreaking Olympic Agenda 2020 and Olympic Agenda 2020+5 strategies, which have served as roadmaps for the Olympic Movement since 2014.
The Olympic AI Agenda also recognizes that the future of AI in sport is not a solo venture. That is why the IOC is inviting all its stakeholders across the Olympic Movement – athletes, International Federations (IFs), National Olympic Committees (NOCs), Worldwide Olympic Partners, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and many other organisations – to embark on this transformative journey, while remaining vigilant to the potential risks. Together, we can unlock the full potential of AI to promote solidarity, further digitalisation, improve sustainability and resilience, and reinforce the role of sport in society – all aligned with our vision to build a better world through sport.
Olympic AI Agenda
AI is revolutionizing the broadcasting experience, making it more dynamic and personalized than ever before. The Impact of AI on the Olympics cannot be overstated in 2024. Real-time highlights and instant replays, powered by AI, ensure that fans never miss a moment of the action.
AI algorithms analyze live footage, identifying key moments and creating highlight reels almost instantaneously. This allows broadcasters to deliver curated content that keeps viewers engaged and informed.
Moreover, AI is breaking down language barriers through real-time translations. According to the IOC Tokyo 2020 Olympics report, for example, AI-powered translation tools provided immediate subtitle translations for various events, making the content accessible to a global audience.
This technology not only broadens the reach of the Olympics but also enriches the viewing experience for non-native speakers.
Personalization is another major advantage AI brings to Olympic broadcasting. By analyzing viewer preferences and behaviors AI can tailor content to individual tastes.
Whether a fan prefers gymnastics over track and field or wants to follow a particular athlete, AI ensures they receive a customized viewing experience. NBC Sports utilized AI to create personalized highlight reels for viewers during the 2018 Winter Olympics, significantly enhancing audience engagement.
Innovative AI-powered features are continuously emerging. For instance, 3D replays and augmented reality (AR) overlays are becoming more prevalent. These technologies offer immersive experiences, allowing viewers to explore events from multiple angles and gain deeper insights into the athletes’ performances.
The impact of AI on the Olympics goes beyond broadcasting. AI is optimizing the complex operations behind the scenes. From logistics to transportation and scheduling; AI ensures that the Olympics run smoothly and efficiently.
AI-powered systems can manage the massive influx of athletes, officials, and fans. These systems analyze traffic patterns and predict congestion, allowing for real-time adjustments to transportation routes.
During the Rio 2016 Olympics, AI-based traffic management systems helped reduce congestion and improve travel times for participants and spectators.
In terms of security, AI is instrumental in enhancing safety measures at Olympic venues. Facial recognition technology, powered by AI, was deployed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to identify authorized personnel and prevent unauthorized access.
This technology has improved security and streamlined the entry process, reducing wait times for attendees.
Case studies of successful AI implementations highlight the transformative impact of this technology. As per CNBC in 2018, "The PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, for instance, utilized AI to analyze social media and news reports in real time.
This allowed organizers to quickly identify and address potential issues, such as crowd control and emergency response, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience."
AI enhances the fan experience and operational efficiency but also revolutionizing how athletes train and compete. By analyzing vast amounts of data, AI provides insights for coaches and athletes which were previously unimaginable.
These insights are crucial for optimizing training regimes and preventing injuries, ensuring athletes perform at their peak.
AI systems can monitor an athlete's performance in real time, tracking heart rate, speed and movement pattern metrics. For instance, during the training sessions leading up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, several teams used AI to analyze the biomechanics of their athletes.
This detailed analysis allowed coaches to make precise adjustments to an athlete’s technique, improving performance and reducing the risk of injury.
Furthermore, AI can predict potential injuries by identifying patterns that suggest overuse or improper technique. By catching these signs early, coaches can modify training programs to prevent injuries before they occur.
This proactive approach revolutionizes sports training, allowing athletes to maintain their health and prolong their careers.
Case studies from the recent Olympics illustrate the impact of AI on athlete performance. For example, the U.S. Olympic swimming team used AI to analyze stroke efficiency and turn techniques, resulting in improved performance and medal-winning swims.
Similarly, AI-driven wearable technology helped track and optimize the training of the British cycling team, contributing to their success in the velodrome.
AI is reshaping the Olympic experience, making it more personalized, efficient, and secure. From enhancing broadcasting with real-time highlights and translations to optimizing logistics and security operations, AI is at the forefront of this transformation.
In the realm of athlete performance, AI provides invaluable insights that help athletes train smarter and compete harder.
As technology continues to evolve, we can expect AI to play an even more significant role in future Olympic Games, ensuring that the event remains a captivating and unforgettable experience for all stakeholders.
The integration of AI enhances the spectacle of the Olympics and paves the way for a new era of sports entertainment.
Special thanks to Carece Slaughter for ideas and initial research on this article.
