Tax Advice from TikTok: #FinTok Misguided Trend or Another Tide Pod?

Look for Credentials

Anyone can post online pretending to be a money expert without the credentials to back it up. Financial content on TikTok rarely includes transparent disclosures to help you determine whether the information is accurate and the source unbiased.

So, look into the background and qualifications of TikTok creators providing financial advice to ensure they have expertise in the field.

Seek Credentials and Watch Out for Red Flags

Lack of Professional Credentials: If the influencer does not have formal education or certification in finance or tax law, be cautious.

Overly Simplistic Solutions: Tax laws are complex. Be wary of advice that promises easy fixes without explaining the details.

Pressure Tactics: Advice that creates a sense of urgency or fear is often aimed at getting you to act without thinking.

No Disclaimers: Legitimate financial advice usually comes with disclaimers noting that individual situations may vary and encouraging viewers to consult professionals.

If It Sounds Too Good to Be True, Move On

Be wary of money advice that promises unrealistic returns. Sustainable financial success usually requires careful planning and time. If you see creators on TikTok promoting a get-rich-quick plan, red flags should immediately go up. Remember, genuine financial advice typically involves long-term strategies and realistic outcomes.

Verifying Information Always

If you’re going to social media apps for money advice, don’t make that your last stop.

Research and see what credentialed financial professionals say. Not only does this help you verify whether it’s legit advice, but you’re getting a diverse range of perspectives.

Diversifying the information sources ensures you get a well-rounded understanding of financial strategies.

Don’t Fall for Scare Tactics

Anything with the verbiage “act fast” is a sales pitch, not sound financial advice. Genuine advice is typically based on facts and education. Avoid advice that uses fear tactics to promote a particular financial product or strategy.

Statements such as “you’re missing out if you don’t do this” or “only dumb people would pass up this opportunity” create a false sense of urgency.

Money Advice Is Not the Same for Everyone

Personal finance is, as the name suggests, personal. A universal approach to saving money disregards how everyone’s financial circumstances are different. For instance, we often hear that six months’ worth of expenses is suitable for an emergency fund

But that doesn’t take into account folks with debt or households living paycheck to paycheck where saving isn’t that easy. Financial advice should be tailored to individual circumstances.