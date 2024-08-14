Going From AI-Curious to AI-Serious: Straight Talk, Inspiration to Start!

My first foray into the world of AI began with Chat GPT 1.0 at the end of 2022, like most end-users. ChatGPT blew my mind.

The potential of AI became vividly clear and obvious. This initial curiosity was reminiscent of my early days building websites in 1993 at the dawn of the Internet revolution—a time Steve Case recently described as a pivotal moment for technology and connectivity.

In 1993, the Internet was a new frontier, filled with endless possibilities and opportunities for innovation. Today, AI represents a similar paradigm shift, offering transformative potential across various domains.