Going From AI-Curious to AI-Serious: Straight Talk, Inspiration to Start!

My first foray into the world of AI began with Chat GPT 1.0 at the end of 2022, like most end-users. ChatGPT blew my mind.
The potential of AI became vividly clear and obvious. This initial curiosity was reminiscent of my early days building websites in 1993 at the dawn of the Internet revolution—a time Steve Case recently described as a pivotal moment for technology and connectivity.
In 1993, the Internet was a new frontier, filled with endless possibilities and opportunities for innovation. Today, AI represents a similar paradigm shift, offering transformative potential across various domains.
Just as the early days of the Internet led me to a career in the industry, my recent passion for AI has led me to explore further.
The curiosity didn’t stop there. It blossomed into a recent deep dive into AI’s potential, leading me to write extensively about robots, luxury real estate, travel, tech and gear, all enhanced and curated though the human (me) with the wizardry of AI.
Are you still on the fence about Artificial Intelligence (AI)? Maybe you’ve dabbled a bit, dipped your toe into ChatGPT, taken a peek at Gemini or Perplexity chatbots, or tried some basic AI-enhanced image automation tools like Midjourney, Leonardo.ai, or DALL-E, made some music with Suno or Odio; but you’re not quite ready to commit.
When I started building websites professionally in 1993, the commercial Internet was a still in diapers; a technology primarily used by academics and developer hobbyists.
Yet business had noticed, as documented in the seminal issue of Wired Magazine Issue 1.
https://www.chrbutler.com/2023-06-11
The World Wide Web had just been invented a few years prior, and web browsers like Netscape were making the Internet accessible to a broader audience. Building websites during this time contributed to the rapidly expanding digital landscape.
The Internet’s growth was driven by a sense of pioneering spirit and the promise of connecting the world in ways previously unimaginable.
Fast forward to today, and we see a similar excitement and potential with Artificil Intelligence. While the internet connects people and information, AI is enhancing our ability to process, understand, and act on that information.
AI technologies like ChatGPT, machine learning algorithms, and robotics are transforming industries, from healthcare to finance, and even the arts.
The Internet took decades to reach its current state, whereas AI has made remarkable strides in just a few years. For instance, the transition from early chatbots to sophisticated AI models like GPT-4 has happened in less than a decade.
This rapid evolution is due to the massive amounts of data and computational power available today, which were unimaginable in the early '90s.
The answer is simple: AI is no longer a futuristic concept; it’s a present reality. Take, for example, the Unitree Robotics G1, the new affordable humanoid robot starting at $16K that I recently covered.
Priced accessibly and boasting impressive speed, strength, and human-like skills, this humanoid robot is a testament to how far AI has come.
This isn’t just about robots; it’s about AI permeating every aspect of our lives, and how we interact with technology to conduct business.
So, how do you go from AI-curious to AI-serious? It starts with understanding the impact AI has on your personal and professional life.
For instance, in my work I’ve automated marketing efforts, drastically improving efficiency and reach. Imagine freeing up your time from mundane or routine tasks and focusing on what truly matters - creativity, strategy, and growth.
From automating customer service to optimizing logistics, AI can transform operations, proving that even in the most challenging environments, AI can be a powerful ally. The best part? AI tools are becoming increasingly accessible, allowing even small businesses to compete on a larger scale.
Let’s make it fun. Imagine having a personal assistant who never sleeps, cannot be insulted or have it's feelings hurt...always has the right answers, and can predict your needs before you even realize them. That’s the promise of AI.
Whether it’s recommending the best restaurants in San Juan, Puerto Rico, or helping you find the perfect outfit for an event, AI is there, making your life easier and more enjoyable.
In my article on neural technologies, *Telepathy and Blindsight - Neuralink's Leading AI Technologies*, I explored how AI is pushing the boundaries of what we thought possible.
These advancements aren’t just fascinating—they’re practical, offering real solutions to everyday problems.
And now, for a little humor: Why did the AI go to art school? Because it wanted to learn how to draw its own conclusions!
Alright, maybe AI isn’t going to art school, but it is making me a better art image and video creator and evolving in ways that make my life and my art better every day.
Read articles, watch YouTube videos, and follow AI experts. Start with my articles on Resident.com in the Tech and Gear section where I break down complex AI topics into digestible insights. You can also see my articles on markderho.com.
Try out AI-powered tools and applications. From chatbots to automation software, there’s a world of tools waiting to be explored. You can check out my website for my list of "My Favorite AI Tools I Use Daily"!
Identify areas in your professional life where AI can make a difference. Whether it’s automating marketing efforts or enhancing customer service, start small and scale up.
Engage with the AI community, start with me... I'm a nice guy, busy but willing to jump in. Participate in forums, attend webinars, and connect with like-minded individuals who share your interest in AI.
AI is constantly evolving. Keep yourself updated with the latest trends and developments to stay ahead of the curve.
Use AI tools to enhance your personal skills and hobbies. Whether it's learning a new language, mastering a musical instrument, or even improving your fitness routine, AI can be a personal coach that fits into your lifestyle seamlessly.
Consider taking courses or certifications in AI and machine learning. Understanding the technical aspects of AI can give you a significant edge in today's job market and help you implement AI solutions more effectively in your work.
From personal growth to professional success, the potential is limitless. So, let’s embrace this journey together. Read my articles, experiment with AI, and join the revolution. The future is AI, and the time to get serious is now.
Ready to dive in? Check out my latest articles on Resident.com and discover the fascinating world of AI. Let’s turn curiosity into commitment and make the AI future a reality.
As we look at the landscape of AI in 2024, several key trends stand out. Multimodal AI, which combines text, speech, and images, is set to revolutionize user interactions, making virtual agents more effective and intuitive. Imagine pointing your phone at a fridge and asking an AI what meals you can make with the available ingredients—that’s the power of multimodal AI.
Generative AI is also making significant strides. From creating high-quality videos to transforming marketing strategies, its applications are expanding rapidly.
For instance, companies like Runway are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with generative video models, offering tools that produce video clips almost indistinguishable from professional studio outputs.
Moreover, AI is becoming an essential tool in tackling global challenges. IBM's partnership with NASA to create a geospatial AI model on the Hugging Face platform exemplifies this.
This model is helping with climate-related research, offering advanced tools for tracking deforestation, predicting crop yields, and monitoring greenhouse gases.
The integration of AI into everyday business practices is also on the rise. AI-driven APIs and microservices are enabling businesses to create complex applications that enhance customer service, inventory management, and personalized marketing. This approach not only boosts efficiency but also provides a scalable solution that can adapt to changing market demands.
With the rapid advancement of AI, the focus on ethics and safety has never been more critical. Leading AI organizations are collaborating to develop robust systems with standardized safety.
Maybe you’ve dabbled a bit, dipped your toe into ChatGPT, taken a peek at Gemini or Perplexity - my favorite tool for research, or tried some basic AI-enhanced image automation tools like Midjourney, Leonardo.ai, or DALL-E, but you’re not quite ready to commit.
Mark Derho is a seasoned expert in the Internet industry with over 25 years of experience in NYC's software development, digital marketing, and advertising sectors. A certified Google Partner, Mark specializes in content creation, AI chatbot development, open-source software, modern website design, and SEO/SEM marketing. He leads PR Website Agency and lives in Puerto Rico with his dog, Luno.
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.