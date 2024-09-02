AI and ADHD: Helpful Guide to Using AI Chatbots for People with ADHD

The impact of AI on ADHD management is best understood through real-life examples of individuals who have integrated these tools into their daily routines.

Case Study 1: Becky Litvintchouk and Claude AI

Becky Litvintchouk, an entrepreneur with ADHD, struggled with the overwhelming demands of running her business, GetDirty, a company specializing in hygienic wipes. Like many with ADHD, Becky found it challenging to manage multiple tasks, from reviewing contracts to creating business plans. Traditional tools left her feeling stuck and unproductive, but AI offered a lifeline.

Becky began using Claude AI, an AI-driven assistant that helps with decision-making by analyzing contracts and generating step-by-step business plans based on her goals. By allowing AI to handle the details, she could focus on the bigger picture. Becky credits AI with being instrumental in her success, stating that without it, she might not have been able to sustain her business.

Case Study: John Mitchell's Therapeutic Approach

John Mitchell, an associate professor at Duke University School of Medicine, specializes in ADHD treatment and has explored the integration of AI into his practice. He views AI tools as a "life preserver" for individuals struggling to stay afloat in their professional and personal lives.

Mitchell emphasizes that while AI should not replace traditional treatments like medication and therapy, it can serve as a crucial adjunct.

One of his clients, a young professional with ADHD, used AI to manage his chaotic work schedule. The AI tool helped him prioritize tasks, set reminders, and maintain focus, significantly improving his job performance.

However, Mitchell also stresses the importance of not becoming overly reliant on AI, as it is essential for individuals to develop their organizational skills and coping mechanisms.

Case Study: Emily Kircher-Morris and Her Clients

Emily Kircher-Morris, a counselor focusing on neurodivergent patients, including those with ADHD, has integrated AI into her therapeutic practice. As someone with ADHD herself, Emily uses AI tools to manage her workload and recommends them to her clients.

She finds that these tools, particularly ChatGPT, engage clients by offering a "fancy new thing" that holds their interest and encourages them to explore their potential.

One of her clients, who had always struggled with managing emails, found that using AI to draft and organize his communications reduced his stress levels and improved his overall productivity.

By offloading repetitive tasks to AI, he could focus more on the creative aspects of his job, where he excelled.