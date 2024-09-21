YouTube Introduces Pause Ads, Sparking User Backlash

Pause ads are designed to maintain an uninterrupted viewing experience. When a video is paused, instead of simply freezing the frame, YouTube will display a non-intrusive ad on the side of the screen.

According to a Google spokesperson, this is part of the platform’s effort to create a “seamless” experience, one that allows viewers to learn about brands without having to sit through an ad mid-video.

“This update benefits the entire YouTube ecosystem,” the spokesperson commented. “Pause ads are part of the modern connected TV ad experience.”

While YouTube frames this as an enhancement, many users are frustrated, viewing it as yet another encroachment into their screen time.

Some question why they should be subjected to additional advertising when they pause a video, often because they are stepping away or multitasking.