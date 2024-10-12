China Bets on Robots for Rapid Growth: International Robot Foundation (IRF)

To serve this demand, domestic and international robot suppliers have established production plants in China and continuously increased capacity, noted the IFR.

Massive investment in the country‘s automotive industry has boosted demand since 2010. China has become both the world’s largest car market and the world’s largest production base for cars – including electric cars – with strong growth potential.

China is also a major producer of electronic devices, batteries, semiconductors, and microchips. Since 2016, the electrical and electronics industry has replaced the automotive industry as the main customer and growth driver of industrial robots in China.

Various other industries have also started to expand their capacity using advanced automation technology.