Can GLYDWAYS Rewrite the Future of Urban Mobility

AT THE OTHER end of the Bay, another Glydways milestone is unfolding at the site of Richmond’s long-faded Hilltop Mall. Once a symbol of retail decline, the 14-acre property is now poised to become a proving ground for the most advanced Automated Transit Network in North America. Glydways is transforming the space into a development and demonstration hub, complete with over a mile of elevated test track, a 13,000-square-foot Maintenance and Storage Facility, and an immersive visitor showroom designed to capture the public imagination. Set to preview live system deployments by 2026, the site will allow investors, regulators, and the community to experience firsthand the quiet efficiency of Glydcars gliding on demand, like ride-hailing but at transit fares.