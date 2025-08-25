Space Tourism 2030: The Billionaire’s Guide to Luxury Beyond Earth

Wine is also making its way to the stars. In 2021, 12 bottles of Bordeaux were aged on the International Space Station for over a year, returning to Earth with unique flavor profiles due to microgravity and cosmic radiation. By 2030, we could see specialized “space wineries” producing bottles that are as much about their cosmic provenance as their vintage. Luxury travelers will pay a premium to sip rare wines while orbiting 250 miles above the planet, making dining in space the next frontier of indulgence.