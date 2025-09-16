Can California Really Tame AI Companions?

Transparency is another pillar of the legislation. Under SB 243, companies like OpenAI, Replika, and Character.AI would need to file annual compliance reports detailing their safety practices, including data on referrals to crisis resources. These reports would not only create public accountability but also give regulators insight into how often companion bots encounter sensitive or harmful conversations. Finally, the bill introduces a mechanism for legal recourse: users harmed by violations could sue companies for damages, with penalties of up to $1,000 per infraction. Taken together, the provisions represent a serious attempt to tame an industry that has so far operated with little oversight. If passed, the law would go into effect on January 1, 2026, with reporting obligations beginning in mid-2027.