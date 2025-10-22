Are Robots Democratizing Luxury—Or Reinventing It Altogether?

Once humanoids embed into millions of households, they won’t merely mimic luxury—they’ll become baseline infrastructure, as essential as electricity or running water. At that point, luxury will be less about access and more about taste, design, depth, and culture. Two homes might both employ identical robots, but one will feel enriched, alive, poetic—the other sterile and soulless. The ambient intelligence will fade into the background; what endures is the artistry of how we live, not the machinery that makes it possible. Luxury is not the machine—it’s the sensibility we bring to it.