Reinventing Innovation: How Perplexity’s AI Is Democratizing the Patent Race

For decades, navigating patents has been a barrier to entry for inventors and startups. Researchers needed to sift through multiple databases — from Google Patents to the USPTO — using arcane legal codes and technical language. Perplexity Patents replaces that complexity with conversational AI. You can now ask questions like “Who holds recent patents in AI-assisted architecture?” or “What’s new in quantum encryption since 2024?” and get structured, source-linked answers in seconds.