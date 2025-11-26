Will Analog Computing Give China the Energy Edge in the AI Race?

The United States has poured hundreds of billions into digital AI infrastructure led by hyperscalers and semiconductor giants. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang recently stirred the pot when he said that China could win the AI race because of electricity rather than silicon. He was pointing to a reality that is hard to ignore. AI models are hungrier than ever. Data centers are running out of power. Nations are rationing energy to keep training clusters alive. The world’s digital future depends on a resource that cannot be upgraded with a software patch.