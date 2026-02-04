Artemis Rising: NASA’s Return to the Moon with Billionaire Partners

This hybrid model has sparked both innovation and concern. On one hand, companies like SpaceX bring speed, cost reduction, and iterative design that traditional contractors simply can’t match. On the other hand, the reliance on private entities raises questions of control, equity, and long-term governance. Will national space agencies remain stewards of humanity’s ambitions, or merely become tenants of privately built empires? Artemis doesn’t answer that yet. But it sets the precedent. What’s clear is that exploration now requires collaboration. And collaboration means compromise, complexity, and shared credit. In the new space age, no one goes it alone, not even NASA.