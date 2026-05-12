Ro Ro: A Structural Shift in How Independent Luxury Real Estate Brokerages Compete and Scale

Rodland Real Estate is taking a deliberate approach to introducing RoRo into the United States. Rather than a mass rollout, the platform is being offered to a select group of established luxury brokerages. This decision reflects a clear understanding of the market. The ideal users are not startups or volume-driven agencies. They are firms with a defined identity, a loyal client base, and a commitment to excellence. By maintaining exclusivity, RoRo ensures that its early adopters can fully leverage its capabilities without dilution. Interest is already high, which speaks to the growing awareness that intelligence, not just scale, will define the next generation of successful brokerages.