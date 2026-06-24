This is where the idea of autonomy begins to shift. True autonomy is not defined by unrestricted action. It is the ability to operate effectively within a defined framework. Humans intuitively understand when to escalate, when to adapt, and when to pause. These are contextual judgments shaped by experience, not hard rules. The agent, for all its speed and scale, does not yet hold that layer of awareness. Its autonomy reads as incomplete: powerful in execution, fragile in interpretation.