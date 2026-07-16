Does the LinkedIn Algorithm Reward Status Over Merit?

The LinkedIn algorithm rewards visibility that behaves less like a meritocracy and more like a social hierarchy, where who is already paying attention often matters more than what you actually say. The platform optimizes for signals that sit beyond content quality: engagement velocity, early reactions, mutual network density, and the perceived authority of the poster inside an existing social cluster. A post endorsed quickly by high-visibility accounts is far more likely to be pushed to a wider audience, regardless of its underlying value. Over time, this produces a feedback loop in which attention compounds around people who are already validated, reinforcing the appearance of authority even when the work behind it varies widely. The comparison to high school is not just a metaphor. It describes an observable dynamic in which recognition flows to those the group has already recognized. Understanding that mechanism is the difference between blaming your content and rethinking your position within the network that distributes it.