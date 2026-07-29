When AI Runs a Store and Reality Rewrites the Rules

Artificial intelligence has spent years proving its value inside computers, analyzing data, generating content, writing software, and assisting professionals across nearly every industry. Andon Market pushes that evolution much further by placing an AI agent in charge of an actual retail business operating in the real world. This is not a laboratory simulation or a carefully controlled demonstration. The AI manages inventory, coordinates employees, communicates with vendors, develops branding, and makes operational decisions involving real money and real customers. The experiment offers one of the clearest glimpses yet into what autonomous business could look like. More importantly, it reveals the difference between intelligence that performs exceptionally well in digital environments and intelligence that must navigate the unpredictable complexity of everyday commerce.