AMD Helios Brings A New Vision For AI Infrastructure

Nvidia's rise during the AI boom has been one of the most remarkable technology stories of the decade. The company's graphics processing units, originally developed for gaming and visual computing, became essential tools for training and operating advanced AI models. As companies raced to develop artificial intelligence platforms, Nvidia's hardware became the foundation supporting much of the industry's growth. Its ecosystem of software, networking, and developer tools created a powerful advantage that extended far beyond the physical chips themselves. For businesses investing billions of dollars into AI, Nvidia became the trusted choice because its technology was already proven at massive scale. That dominance has created one of the strongest positions in modern technology. However, as AI becomes increasingly important across every industry, the demand for more competition and alternative solutions is growing.