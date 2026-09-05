BETA Technologies Is Taking a Practical Path Toward Electric Flight

For years, the electric vertical takeoff and landing, or eVTOL, industry has been defined by futuristic aircraft and even more futuristic promises. The vision is compelling: aircraft that can take off vertically, avoid airports and highways, operate quietly, and eventually move people and cargo through a new layer of transportation. But as I have explored in previous articles about the emerging eVTOL industry, the real story is increasingly moving away from the concept of flying cars and toward something much more practical: building an entirely new aviation ecosystem.

That is what makes BETA Technologies particularly interesting. The Vermont-based aerospace company is not simply developing an electric aircraft and waiting for the market to appear. BETA is building aircraft, electric motors, batteries, flight-control systems, charging infrastructure, and pilot training programs as part of a vertically integrated approach to electric aviation. Its website currently reports more than 800 aircraft in backlog, more than 30 trained company pilots, and a charging network that puts more than 50 million Americans within 50 miles of a BETA charging site. ( BETA Technologies )