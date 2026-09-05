BETA Technologies Is Taking a Practical Path Toward Electric Flight

At a Glance
BETA Technologies is developing all-electric CTOL and VTOL aircraft for cargo, medical, defense, and passenger applications.
Its charging network currently includes 138 sites, with expansion planned across several major U.S. markets.
The company has already conducted real-world medical transportation flights under the FAA's eIPP program.
BETA's certification progress could make it one of the companies defining America's emerging electric aviation infrastructure.
For years, the electric vertical takeoff and landing, or eVTOL, industry has been defined by futuristic aircraft and even more futuristic promises. The vision is compelling: aircraft that can take off vertically, avoid airports and highways, operate quietly, and eventually move people and cargo through a new layer of transportation. But as I have explored in previous articles about the emerging eVTOL industry, the real story is increasingly moving away from the concept of flying cars and toward something much more practical: building an entirely new aviation ecosystem.
That is what makes particularly interesting. The Vermont-based aerospace company is not simply developing an electric aircraft and waiting for the market to appear. BETA is building aircraft, electric motors, batteries, flight-control systems, charging infrastructure, and pilot training programs as part of a vertically integrated approach to electric aviation. Its website currently reports more than 800 aircraft in backlog, more than 30 trained company pilots, and a charging network that puts more than 50 million Americans within 50 miles of a BETA charging site. ()
The company’s ALIA platform comes in two fundamentally different configurations. The ALIA CTOL uses conventional takeoff and landing, while the ALIA VTOL is designed to take off and land vertically. That distinction is important because BETA is taking a deliberately incremental approach to certification and commercialization rather than attempting to introduce every capability simultaneously. The company’s CTOL aircraft is designed to carry a pilot plus up to five passengers or cargo, with a demonstrated range of 336 nautical miles, according to BETA, while the VTOL version is intended to provide the flexibility of operating without a traditional runway.
That may sound less glamorous than the traditional vision of an air taxi landing on a skyscraper, but it could be one of BETA’s greatest advantages. Conventional airports already exist. Pilots already understand the procedures. Regulators already have decades of experience certifying fixed-wing aircraft. BETA is essentially using the familiar parts of aviation wherever possible while introducing electric propulsion where it can make the greatest difference. The company says its is designed to use existing airport infrastructure and operate under established procedures, with FAA Part 23 certification targeted for the end of 2026 or early 2027.
Electric aviation has an obvious problem: an aircraft cannot become a transportation system unless it has somewhere to recharge. BETA appears to understand that perhaps better than most. Its Charge Cubes are being deployed as part of a growing network intended to serve BETA aircraft as well as other electric transportation applications. The company currently reports 138 charging sites and plans to expand the network to as many as 250 sites through the , or ACES, with locations planned across states including California, Texas, Florida and New York. ()
That infrastructure strategy could ultimately prove just as important as the aircraft themselves. If electric aviation is going to become commercially useful, operators need predictable charging locations, standardized equipment and a network that connects destinations rather than isolated demonstration flights. BETA says more than 50 million people currently live within 50 miles of one of its Charge Cubes, while more than 30 percent of the U.S. population lives within 100 miles. The company is effectively trying to build the roads before asking people to buy the cars.
One of the smartest aspects of BETA’s strategy is that it does not appear to be betting everything on passengers. Cargo, logistics and medical transportation can provide commercially meaningful applications without requiring the public to immediately embrace a radically different form of transportation. BETA has already worked with organizations including UPS and United Therapeutics, while its broader customer and partner roster includes Air New Zealand, Bristow, Metro Aviation and the New Zealand Air Ambulance Service. ()
That strategy is now moving beyond demonstrations. In July 2026, the FAA announced that BETA and United Therapeutics, working with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, had flight-tested electric aircraft for transporting medical organs between Virginia and Maryland. The flights were conducted under the FAA’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program, representing a significant step from experimental technology toward real-world operations. ()
For me, this is where the BETA story becomes particularly compelling. The first meaningful revolution in electric aviation may not involve wealthy passengers being whisked from Manhattan to the Hamptons. It may involve an organ reaching a transplant patient faster, a package reaching a remote community, or an aircraft carrying critical supplies without the operating costs and infrastructure requirements of a conventional helicopter.
BETA claims a 74 percent reduction in total operating costs for its ALIA VTOL compared with traditional helicopters and a 42 percent reduction for the ALIA CTOL compared with traditional aircraft. Those figures are based on BETA's internal data, so they should be viewed accordingly, but they point toward one of the fundamental economic arguments for electric aviation.
Electric propulsion has fewer moving parts than conventional turbine propulsion, and electricity can potentially be considerably less expensive than aviation fuel. BETA is also manufacturing many of its critical systems itself, including motors, batteries, charging equipment, and flight-control technologies. Its manufacturing operation now encompasses a 188,000-square-foot net-zero facility, giving the company control over much of the technology stack rather than relying entirely on outside suppliers.
The company has also attracted substantial commercial interest. BETA's reported backlog spans both CTOL and VTOL aircraft, with applications ranging from cargo and medical transportation to passenger operations. In March 2026, Surf Air Mobility placed a firm order for 25 ALIA CTOL aircraft and options for up to another 75, with plans to introduce the aircraft into regional operations.
Of course, none of this means electric aviation has arrived at scale. Certification remains the critical hurdle. BETA itself acknowledges that it has not yet delivered certified aircraft and that regulatory requirements for eVTOL aircraft continue to evolve. The company's current target is to achieve certification for the ALIA CTOL before moving further along the certification path for the ALIA VTOL, which BETA has targeted for late 2027 or early 2028. ()
That timeline matters because aviation is not a technology industry where a company can simply release version 1.0 and fix problems with an update. Every component, software system, manufacturing process and flight characteristic must meet rigorous safety requirements. BETA says it began working with the FAA in 2020 and is pursuing certification under the regulatory framework established for powered-lift aircraft. ()
What separates BETA from some of the more speculative eVTOL stories is therefore not that it has eliminated the obstacles. It is that the company appears to be building its business around those obstacles. Aircraft are flying. Charging infrastructure is being deployed. Pilots are being trained. Medical missions are being conducted. Commercial customers are placing orders. And certification work is progressing.
The eVTOL industry still has plenty of futuristic imagery attached to it, and understandably so. Vertical electric aircraft are visually spectacular, and the possibility of moving through cities without roads is difficult to ignore. But BETA Technologies suggests that the more important transformation may be considerably less dramatic.
Electric aviation is beginning to look like an infrastructure business. Aircraft are only one piece. Charging stations, batteries, motors, software, training, certification, maintenance and established aviation routes all have to work together. BETA's decision to build across that ecosystem could ultimately be what determines whether its aircraft remain impressive prototypes or become commercially useful transportation.
I have followed the eVTOL industry because of its potential to fundamentally change how we move through the world. BETA is interesting because it seems less interested in selling the fantasy of tomorrow and more focused on constructing the pieces required to make tomorrow actually work. That may be the more important story.
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