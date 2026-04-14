Applications of Rapid Prototyping for Automotive Industry

Interior and exterior parts are crucial to the appearance and functionality of an automobile, and the vast majority of these components are manufactured using the injection molding process. The reasons are that injection molding offers excellent consistency in part formation, can mold relatively complex shapes, has high production efficiency, and yields relatively inexpensive parts. Its main drawback is the high cost of the official production molds.

Therefore, to ensure that the actual parts achieve the designed visual effects, meet ergonomic requirements, and satisfy assembly structure needs, it is necessary to manufacture rapid prototyping samples for vehicle assembly verification before developing the official molds. Using RP samples to verify design schemes can significantly accelerate time-to-market, reduce development costs, and shorten the product development cycle.

Currently, the mainstream methods for manufacturing rapid prototyping samples for automotive interior and exterior parts in the domestic and international automotive industries are mainly divided into four categories: CNC machining, 3D printing, soft tooling, and reaction injection molding. Among these, 3D printing is a method that has undergone rapid development in recent years. Below is an introduction to the principles and application scenarios of these methods.