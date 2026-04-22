The root cause is almost never a lack of brand guidelines. Most teams have brand books. The problem is that guidelines do not generate assets — people do, working under time pressure, across tools, often without a single source of truth to anchor each iteration.

When a brief goes from strategist to designer to art director to vendor, each handoff is an opportunity for interpretation drift. A "warm, confident, premium" brief means something slightly different to every person who reads it. By the time the sixth asset is in production, "warm" has shifted three degrees toward orange.

Pollo AI addresses this by making the reference image — not the written brief — the source of truth. The Image to Image AI tool from Pollo AI means that when you start from an existing approved visual and use a text prompt to describe the variation you need, you are not asking someone to reinterpret a mood board. You are asking the model to transform a specific input into a specific output. The parameters are tighter, and so is the result.

The platform supports models including Pollo Image 2.0, FLUX, Stable Diffusion, and GPT-4o, with more than 2,000 LoRAs available for style-level control. This breadth matters for brand teams because different campaign moments often call for different aesthetic registers — a product launch has a different visual temperature than a sale event — while still needing to feel like they come from the same brand.