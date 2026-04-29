How Community Platforms Quietly Changed the Rules of SEO

SEO used to feel a little cleaner than it does now.

You did keyword research, built pages, earned links, and hoped Google rewarded the effort. That still matters, sure. But the thing is, people are spending more time in places where the conversation starts before the search does.

Forums, comment threads, niche communities, product discussions. That’s where opinions form early now. Search is pulling from those spaces more often, and Google’s people-first guidance keeps pushing toward helpful, reliable content rather than content made mainly to manipulate rankings.

So the old idea that brands can just publish polished pages and call it a day feels a bit outdated.