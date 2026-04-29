Why the Best Airtable Alternatives Solve a Different Problem

Turning Airtable data into something a client can actually use still requires a developer or three tools duct-taped together, and Zite removes that constraint entirely. Describe what you want, and Zite builds the tables, fields, and logic around your existing records, pulling straight from Airtable or Google Sheets with no migration required.

You can see exactly what got built. The workflow shows up as a flowchart you can follow to quickly see any errors without touching code. You can set access before anyone else touches it.

Many AI builders hand you something finished and leave you guessing how it works. With Zite, your ops team maintains the app without looping in a developer every time something needs to change.