6 Best AI Email Assistant Tools in 2026, Tested and Compared

Email volume has increased in recent years, and nobody's inbox has gotten easier to manage. Most people now deal with dozens of messages before their first meeting, and the time spent managing them all adds up fast.

Microsoft's 2025 Work Trend Index found that the average worker receives 117 emails per day, a striking sign of just how much communication overload defines the modern workday.

When more than half your workday disappears into messaging, better habits and smarter folders are just rearranging deck chairs on a sinking ship. The best AI email assistants today have finally moved past autocomplete to handling triage, drafts, and follow-ups without you in the loop.