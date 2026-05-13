Astr: An Online Resume Maker Built for the Modern Job Search

For many job seekers, writing a resume used to mean choosing a simple template, listing previous jobs, and exporting a PDF. Today, the process is more demanding. Recruiters often receive hundreds of applications for a single role, while many companies use applicant tracking systems to filter resumes before a human reviewer sees them.

This shift has changed the way people prepare their career documents. A resume now needs to be clear, readable, structured, and aligned with the job being targeted. It must also present the applicant’s experience in a way that feels professional without sounding exaggerated.

Astr enters this space as a platform designed to make resume creation easier, especially for users who want a guided, practical, and accessible tool. It provides an online resume maker that helps users create, improve, and download a resume without needing advanced design skills or resume-writing experience.