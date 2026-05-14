How Game Studios Are Using Veo 4 to Produce Cinematic Trailers and Cutscenes Without Full Animation Teams

The games industry has a marketing problem that doesn't get discussed as openly as it probably should. Making a game is hard. Making a trailer for that game — one that captures what the game actually feels like to play, builds anticipation in people who haven't experienced it, and competes in a crowded release calendar for a few seconds of a potential player's attention — is a completely different discipline that requires a completely different set of skills and resources. Large studios solve this by treating trailers as a separate production entirely, sometimes hiring external cinematic studios who do nothing but produce game trailers and have years of experience doing it well. Smaller studios and independent developers solve it by doing the best they can with what they have, which often means trailers that don't do justice to the game they're promoting.

I've spent a fair amount of time around independent game developers, and the trailer problem comes up constantly. You've made something genuinely interesting — a game with a distinctive art style, a compelling world, mechanics that feel fresh — and then you need to show it to people before it exists in a form they can play. The challenge is that showing a game before it's finished requires producing cinematic content that represents a vision rather than a reality, and that's a significant creative and production lift for a small team whose primary skill set is game development rather than filmmaking.

AI video generation is changing the production economics of that lift in ways that are practically significant for studios that have previously been priced out of high-quality trailer production.