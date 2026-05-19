Cloud Backup Solutions in 2026: A Practical Buyer's Guide

Buying cloud backup used to be a checkbox exercise. You picked a vendor, paid for storage, and trusted the backups would be there if you ever needed them.

That model is gone. The cloud backup solutions worth considering in 2026 look very different, and the buying criteria have shifted with them.

Ransomware, regulatory pressure, and the move to multi-cloud have turned backup into something closer to a compliance system. Platforms like Eon have built around that shift, and the rest of the category is catching up.

What follows is a buyer's guide for IT and security leaders who are evaluating modern cloud backup. It covers what changed, the five tools worth a serious look, and how to pick between them.