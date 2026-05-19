Cloud Backup Solutions in 2026: A Practical Buyer's Guide

Buying cloud backup used to be a checkbox exercise. You picked a vendor, paid for storage, and trusted the backups would be there if you ever needed them.
That model is gone. The cloud backup solutions worth considering in 2026 look very different, and the buying criteria have shifted with them.
Ransomware, regulatory pressure, and the move to multi-cloud have turned backup into something closer to a compliance system. Platforms like Eon have built around that shift, and the rest of the category is catching up.
What follows is a buyer's guide for IT and security leaders who are evaluating modern cloud backup. It covers what changed, the five tools worth a serious look, and how to pick between them.
The shift didn't happen all at once. Three forces piled up over the last few years.
Ransomware made fast, granular recovery the difference between a normal Tuesday and a board-level incident. Backup became operational infrastructure that has to perform under pressure.
Regulation got specific. DORA, GDPR DSAR timelines, HIPAA enforcement, and updated FedRAMP requirements all started asking for evidence of recovery, not just claims.
And multi-cloud became the norm. Most enterprises now run material workloads across at least two cloud providers, which broke the assumption that a backup tool only needs to cover one environment.
What all three forces have in common is they push backup from a storage problem into a posture-management problem. The tools that have rebuilt themselves around that idea are the ones leading the category now.
Before getting to the shortlist, here's the practical bar a cloud backup solution should clear in 2026.
Auto-discovery without tags. The tool should find unprotected data on its own. If it needs you to tag every resource correctly, you'll have coverage gaps and not know it.
Immutable, queryable backups. Backups should be tamper-proof and accessible without a full restore. If pulling a single record means rolling back a database, you'll lose hours during an audit or incident.
Cross-cloud policy enforcement. A single policy should apply across AWS, Azure, and GCP. Per-cloud configuration is how compliance drift happens.
Provable recovery times. Recovery Time Objectives are a metric. Auditors and insurers want evidence the metric was met, and the tool should produce that evidence automatically.
Sane cost structure. Per-seat pricing and surprise restore fees don't fit how cloud workloads actually run. Look for consumption-based pricing that follows actual protected data.
Few products clear all five bars. The ones that come closest, ordered by how often I recommend them, are below.
What it does best: Multi-cloud compliance and audit-ready evidence across AWS, Azure, and GCP.
The product is built around Cloud Backup Posture Management, or CBPM, which mirrors how security teams approach CSPM.
It emphasizes continuous discovery, policy-driven enforcement, and evidence that comes out of the system automatically.
In practice, that means it finds data across cloud accounts on its own, classifies it by sensitivity and resource type, and applies backup policies without anyone tagging resources by hand.
The differentiator on the audit side is the searchable, immutable vault. Teams can query backup data directly during a DSAR, an investigation, or a compliance review.
Recovery works at the file, table, or record level. That granularity matters during a ransomware incident when you want to restore exactly what was hit without rolling back clean data.
The platform holds SOC 2 Type 2, SOC 3, and ISO 27001. HIPAA BAAs, GDPR SCCs, CCPA DPAs, and DORA documentation are all available.
The honest catch: it doesn't cover on-prem. Shops with significant data center workloads will need a second tool to complete coverage.
What it does best: Native protection for AWS-first environments with disciplined operations.
AWS Backup is the right answer when your entire stack lives in AWS and your team has the operational maturity to run a native tool well.
It integrates deeply with AWS services, supports policy-driven retention across accounts and regions, and prices on consumption like the rest of AWS. For an AWS-only shop, it's hard to beat on cost.
The challenge is that AWS Backup leans on tags and per-service configuration. Miss a tag, and the resource doesn't get backed up. Nothing in the platform catches that miss for you.
Granular recovery varies by service. Some services let you restore at the item level, while others force a full-resource restore that's more work during an incident.
And it stops at the AWS boundary. The moment workloads land in Azure or GCP, you're back to manual stitching and parallel policies.
What it does best: Centralized policy control with strong ransomware recovery.
Rubrik positioned itself as a cyber recovery platform before most of the category caught on. The result is a product that takes ransomware response seriously.
Immutable backups, isolated copies through Cloud Vault, and fast recovery across large environments give security teams real ammunition during an incident.
Centralized policy management is also a strength. For organizations with hundreds of accounts and thousands of workloads, having one policy plane matters.
The cloud operating model adds weight. Granular AWS recovery depends on Exocompute (EKS-based compute in the customer's environment), and several advanced features require additional licensing.
For compliance-led buyers, the retention and audit workflows can feel thinner than the security capabilities suggest. That gap matters less when ransomware is the primary driver, and more when it isn't.
What it does best: Hybrid coverage when on-prem still drives most of the risk.
Cohesity is the answer when you can't ignore your data center. It covers VMware, databases, SaaS, and cloud-native sources on one platform, with solid ransomware detection layered in.
For organizations still running material on-prem workloads, the unified view across environments is a real advantage. Hybrid is harder to do well than either pure cloud or pure on-prem.
The trade-off is operational weight. Cloud deployments rely on customer-managed clusters, and getting answers out of backup data usually requires kicking off a restore.
Cloud-first buyers tend to find Cohesity heavier than they need. If your roadmap is to exit the data center entirely, picking a hybrid tool today probably isn't the right call.
What it does best: Broad enterprise coverage for complex, mixed estates.
Commvault has been in the backup business longer than almost anyone, and the platform reflects that. It covers cloud, on-prem, and hybrid workloads with a mature feature set.
Cleanroom recovery, retention controls, and governance options are all mature enough to satisfy a Fortune 500 procurement team. For organizations that want one vendor across their entire estate, it's a defensible choice.
The trade-off is complexity. Setup, policy design, and ongoing management take real effort, and the pricing model (licenses, infrastructure, storage, add-ons) can make cost attribution hard.
Smaller IT groups often pay for far more platform than they use. Cloud-first organizations tend to find lighter tools fit better.
The cleanest way to choose is by the situation pushing the decision.
You're under a new compliance mandate. Start with Eon. The CBPM model and searchable evidence layer are built for the audit questions that follow new mandates.
You're consolidating onto AWS. AWS Backup is the native answer. Confirm your team has the tagging discipline to make it work.
You're rebuilding after a ransomware incident. Rubrik's cyber recovery features were designed for exactly this scenario.
You're modernizing a hybrid estate. Cohesity gives you one platform across the environments you have to support.
You need one vendor across a complex enterprise. Commvault covers the most ground, with the understanding that you'll run more platform than a cloud-only team needs.
Treat these as starting points based on what's driving the decision. Any of the five could be the right call for situations not listed above.
The category will keep moving toward compliance and away from pure storage.
Three things should accelerate over the next 18 months.
Autonomous discovery will become standard. Manual tagging is too brittle for the scale of modern cloud estates, and the tools that lean on it will lose ground to the ones that don't.
Backup data will get treated more like production data. Teams will expect to query it, analyze it, and pull evidence from it without going through restore workflows. The line between backup and a queryable data layer is already blurring.
And cyber insurance will start dictating tooling choices. Underwriters are getting more specific about what backup evidence they want, and that pressure flows down into RFPs faster than most regulatory changes.
Backup spent a long time as an unglamorous part of IT. The next phase of the category puts it closer to the center of how organizations manage risk, and the tools worth picking are the ones built for that role rather than retrofitted for it.
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