How Small Cafés Are Using Nano Banana to Mock Up Menu Photography Before Hiring a Pro

I run a small café in a neighborhood that probably has eight other small cafés within walking distance. Independent, twenty-eight seats, two espresso machines, a single oven that I am pretty sure dates to the Carter administration. We have been open four years and we are still here, which in this business counts as a quiet triumph.

The thing that keeps me up at night, more than rent or the cost of milk or whether the new hire is going to show up tomorrow, is the menu. Not the food on the menu. The pictures of the food on the menu. Because here is what nobody tells you when you open a café: in 2026 your menu has to be photographed, and photographed well, in something like six different places at once.

It needs to look good on the printed board behind the counter. It needs to look good on the website. It needs to look good on the online ordering app that takes thirty percent of every digital order. It needs to look good on Instagram. It needs to look good on Google Maps. It needs to look good on the delivery platform listings. Every single one of those photos is doing sales work, and every single one of them needs to actually look like the food we make.