3 language learning techniques that work

Native English speakers often see themselves as the linguistic majority, especially amongst westerners who are accustomed to hearing and seeing their native tongue wherever they go.

But in reality, current statistics show that they are vastly outnumbered by Mandarin and Spanish speakers, with a range of Indo-European languages hot on the heels.

Furthermore, with more than half the world’s population speaking at least two languages, those with only one are at a significant social and educational disadvantage.

If you’ve never embarked on the journey of language learning before, it may seem daunting. But mastering another language is a skill in itself, and when you’ve done it once, it’s far easier to tackle another.

So whether you want to access books, films, and music in another language, get around with ease in another country, or simply broaden your horizons by exploring another language, these are three techniques for learning that really work.