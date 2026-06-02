Your AI Search Results Are a Hiring Document

A non-executive director sits down to evaluate a candidate for an upcoming board appointment. Instead of opening a search engine and clicking through individual links, they click on ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini. The prompt is simple: What should I know about this candidate?

The model comes up with a three-paragraph synthesis. To the director, it looks more objective and comprehensive. But underneath the surface, the model pulls information from multiple time periods without clearly distinguishing what is current and what is outdated. It blends a press release from 18 months ago with a blog post from ten years ago, giving no clear direction on which data points are new and which are obsolete.

This shift is permanent. ChatGPT crossed 800 million weekly active users in late 2025, turning automated summaries into a mainstream professional reality. When decision-makers query an artificial intelligence platform about a candidate, they receive a corporate profile that the executive had zero input in shaping.