Wedding Trends That Help Couples Capture More Personal Memories

Your wedding photographer will capture the big moments. The kiss. The first dance. The sparkler exit.

But the memories you treasure most often happen in between - your college roommate fixing your veil, your dad laughing too hard during the toast, your niece spinning in circles on the dance floor.

In 2025 and 2026, couples are designing weddings around those in-between moments. The focus is shifting from perfectly posed to deeply personal, and the trends reflect that.