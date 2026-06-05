Addmotor New Release: A Tandem Tricycle Built for Real Shared Riding

For years, tandem bikes have mostly been designed around one idea: two riders pedaling together at the same pace. In reality, that is rarely how people actually ride.

One rider may want exercise. The other may simply want support. One person may still enjoy long rides, while the other prefers shorter and slower trips. Some riders are confident cyclists, while others have balance concerns, reduced stamina, or simply want a more relaxed experience.

That is exactly where the new Addmotor M-380 Tandem eTrike takes a different approach.

Instead of building a tandem tricycle around synchronized riding, Addmotor designed the M-380 around shared participation. It is a tandem tricycle for adults that allows two riders to enjoy the same ride without forcing them to ride the same way.

With independent pedaling, a stable three-wheel platform, optional dual batteries, and a step-through design, the M-380 feels less like a novelty tandem bike and more like a practical shared mobility solution for couples, caregivers, seniors, and families.