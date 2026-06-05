Addmotor New Release: A Tandem Tricycle Built for Real Shared Riding

For years, tandem bikes have mostly been designed around one idea: two riders pedaling together at the same pace. In reality, that is rarely how people actually ride.
One rider may want exercise. The other may simply want support. One person may still enjoy long rides, while the other prefers shorter and slower trips. Some riders are confident cyclists, while others have balance concerns, reduced stamina, or simply want a more relaxed experience.
That is exactly where the new Addmotor M-380 Tandem eTrike takes a different approach.
Instead of building a tandem tricycle around synchronized riding, Addmotor designed the M-380 around shared participation. It is a tandem tricycle for adults that allows two riders to enjoy the same ride without forcing them to ride the same way.
With independent pedaling, a stable three-wheel platform, optional dual batteries, and a step-through design, the M-380 feels less like a novelty tandem bike and more like a practical shared mobility solution for couples, caregivers, seniors, and families.
The biggest difference between the M-380 Tandem eTrike and traditional tandem bikes is the riding experience itself.
Most tandem bikes force both riders into synchronized pedaling. If one rider stops pedaling, the rhythm changes for both people. That setup works for athletic riders, but it can become uncomfortable or frustrating for everyday users.
The Addmotor M-380 Tandem eTrike approaches this differently through its independent pedaling system.
Both riders can pedal separately at their own comfort level. One rider can keep pedaling while the other relaxes. One person can contribute more effort while the second rider simply enjoys the ride. The experience feels far more natural for real-world riding situations.
This makes the M-380 especially attractive for couples with different fitness levels, seniors who still want to ride together, or caregivers supporting another adult rider.
Instead of turning the rear rider into a passive passenger, the M-380 encourages shared participation without pressure.
That subtle difference completely changes the personality of the trike.
The M-380 is not trying to be a racing tandem.
It is clearly designed around comfort, accessibility, and inclusive riding.
Addmotor specifically positions the M-380 for couples, seniors, caregivers, parents, and families who want to continue enjoying outdoor rides together even when both riders no longer have the same stamina or riding confidence.
For couples, the appeal is obvious.
Many longtime riders eventually discover that one partner can still comfortably ride longer distances while the other tires more easily. Traditional bicycles often make that difference more noticeable over time. The M-380 reduces that pressure by allowing each rider to participate differently.
For caregivers, the trike becomes even more meaningful.
Some adults should not ride alone due to balance concerns or reduced confidence, but they still want independence and involvement. The M-380 creates a more supportive riding experience without making the rear rider feel disconnected from the ride itself.
Families can also use the trike for shared neighborhood rides, park paths, and casual weekend outings where different riders may want different levels of participation.
The entire concept feels more human-centered than performance-focused.
One reason many older adults stop riding bicycles is not because they lose interest in cycling, but because balance becomes intimidating.
That is why the M-380’s three-wheel platform is so important.
The trike uses a wide rear track and low center of gravity to create a more planted and predictable ride. Compared to a traditional bicycle, the stability feels immediately more approachable.
The step-through frame design also makes mounting and dismounting easier for both riders.
Instead of lifting a leg high over the frame, riders can step through the center more naturally. That may sound like a small detail, but it dramatically improves everyday usability for seniors and less flexible riders.
Addmotor also includes several comfort-focused details that reinforce the supportive nature of the trike:
Rear backrest support
Wooden rear footrest
80mm front suspension
Fat tires for smoother riding
Mechanical disc brakes on all three wheels
Parking brake for easier stops
EB 2.0 lighting system
Together, these features make the M-380 feel less intimidating than many large tandem bikes.
The riding experience prioritizes confidence over aggression.
Because the M-380 Tandem eTrike is designed for two adults, motor performance becomes especially important.
Addmotor equips the trike with a 750W rear-drive motor paired with a 48V 20Ah battery system. The setup is designed to handle the additional weight and rolling resistance that naturally comes with a tandem tricycle.
The official top speed is listed at 20 mph, which feels appropriate for the target audience. The M-380 is not trying to become a high-speed machine. Instead, the motor focuses on smooth assistance, easier climbing, and more comfortable shared riding.
Payload capacity is another major strength.
The tandem trike supports a combined rider weight of up to 400 pounds, plus an additional 150 pounds of cargo capacity on the rear rack. That makes it practical not only for recreation but also for errands, groceries, beach rides, and daily neighborhood transportation.
For many users, the M-380 may replace short car trips entirely.
One of the smartest decisions Addmotor made with the M-380 is offering both single-battery and dual-battery versions.
Many eBike brands simply advertise the largest battery option and ignore how people actually ride. Addmotor instead frames battery choice around usage style.
The single-battery version makes sense for shorter neighborhood rides, park trails, and casual local trips.
The dual-battery version is designed for much longer outings.
According to Addmotor, the dual-battery setup can deliver up to 130 miles of range in PAS 1 conditions. Real-world mileage will vary depending on rider weight, terrain, assist level, temperature, and riding style, but the overall message is clear: the M-380 is capable of true all-day riding.
That extended range becomes especially valuable for couples or seniors who want relaxed rides without constantly worrying about battery anxiety.
One important distinction is that the M-380 is not the same as a passenger-focused eTrike.
Some electric tricycles are designed mainly to transport a seated passenger securely in the rear. Those models prioritize passenger restraint systems and transport functionality.
The M-380 focuses on something different.
It is designed around shared riding participation.
Both positions are meant to feel involved in the ride itself. Even when one rider pedals less than the other, the experience still feels collaborative rather than purely transport-oriented.
That difference matters psychologically.
Many older adults do not want to feel like they are simply being carried around. They still want engagement, movement, and contribution. The M-380 preserves that feeling much better than traditional passenger trikes.
The most impressive thing about the Addmotor M-380 Tandem eTrike is not a single specification.
It is the philosophy behind the product.
Instead of treating tandem riding as a synchronized athletic activity, Addmotor treats it as a shared lifestyle experience. The design recognizes that many adults ride together despite having different physical abilities, confidence levels, and expectations.
That is a much more realistic understanding of how people actually use tandem tricycles.
The independent pedaling system, supportive rear position, step-through accessibility, stable three-wheel layout, and optional dual-battery range all work together toward that goal.
The result feels less like a niche novelty product and more like a genuinely thoughtful mobility solution for modern riders.
For couples who still want adventures together, seniors who want stability without isolation, caregivers supporting loved ones, or families looking for more inclusive outdoor experiences, the Addmotor M-380 may become one of the most interesting tandem electric tricycles currently available.
And perhaps most importantly, it allows two people to ride together without demanding that they ride exactly the same way.
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