How Cybersecurity Has Become One of the Most Important Global Issues

As the world becomes more dependent on technology, cybersecurity has evolved from a specialized IT concern into a major global issue affecting governments, businesses, and ordinary people alike. Over the last few years, cyberattacks targeting hospitals, banks, airports, telecommunications companies, and public institutions have increased significantly across multiple countries.

According to international cybersecurity reports, ransomware attacks alone caused billions of dollars in damages globally during recent years. Criminal groups are becoming more sophisticated, often using artificial intelligence, phishing schemes, and stolen personal data to gain access to systems.

Several governments in Europe and North America have publicly warned that cyber threats now represent one of the biggest risks to economic stability and national security in the digital era.