CS2 Skins: How Digital Game Items Became a Real Collectible Hobby

Skeptics assumed it was a fad. It was not. The market has run for over a decade, survived a full transition to a new game engine in late 2023 with values intact, and weathered the usual cycles of hype and correction. That durability is the tell of a real collectible category rather than a passing trend. People who treated it as a hobby, learning the items and holding the ones they liked, have generally done better than those who chased quick flips, which is exactly how every established collecting scene works.